Malabuyoc, Dumanjug set for Calderon Cup finals showdown

AFTER a long and challenging competition, Malabuyoc and Dumanjug are now set to battle for the championship in the best-of-three finals of the 1st Calderon Cup 2026 Under-21 Inter-Town basketball tournament in Cebu’s 7th District.

Both teams earned exciting semifinal wins on Thursday, April 30, at the Jose Macoy Gymnasium in Dumanjug, Cebu.

Malabuyoc pulled off a big upset after beating Bracket B leader Alegria, 97-92. Dumanjug also advanced after escaping with a close 65-62 win over Moalboal.

Because Malabuyoc won by five points in the semifinals, they earned the right to host Game 1 of the finals. Game 2 will be played in Dumanjug. If needed, Game 3 will return to Malabuyoc.

Alegria looked ready to win after taking a 65-53 lead in the third quarter and later holding a 76-69 advantage in the fourth.

But Malabuyoc fought back behind Joseph Velarde, Jake Leo Quim, and Jayson Cabrera. The team used a 9-2 run to tie the game at 78-all with 6:38 left.

A key three-pointer by Quim started another run that helped seal the victory.

“Our practices have been intense. Now that we’ve reached the finals, we need even more practice,” said Malabuyoc coach Johnfiel Mejo.

Cabrera led the team with 34 points, including seven three-pointers, and was named Best Player of the Game.

Velarde added 19 points and 17 rebounds, while Kyle John Cardosa had 17 points and seven assists.

Alegria was led by Vil March Amacna with 23 points and 12 rebounds.

In the other semifinal, Dumanjug controlled most of the game and built a 46-30 lead late in the third quarter.

Moalboal made a late comeback behind Kian Chym Garol, Lance Igorote, and Jhon Ryan Abines, who hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer.

However, Moalboal ran out of time as Dumanjug held on for the win.

Dumanjug coach Nilo Quirante said the team now needs to prepare harder for the finals.

“We’ll really try to adjust since we’ve never faced them before. This is our first time,” said Quirante.

Raquel James Teleron led Dumanjug with 20 points and 12 rebounds, while Jhun Miguel Telmo added 10 points.

For Moalboal, Garol scored 18 points, Igorote had 13, and Klent Sabac finished with 12. / JBM