Malabuyoc Municipality transfers property to Cebu Technological University Extension

Background and achievements of CTU Malabuyoc Extension

CTU Malabuyoc Extension was established to provide local residents with the opportunity to pursue higher education without needing to travel to urban centers. Currently, the campus hosts 1,174 students enrolled in various programs, including Bachelor of Elementary Education, Bachelor in Technology and Livelihood Education, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality Management, and Bachelor in Industrial Technology majoring in Electrical Technology.

The Sangguniang Bayan, led by Vice Mayor Hon. Anna Devorah D. Allosada, passed Resolution No. 147 in 2023, requesting the seventh District Representative, Hon. Peter John D. Calderon, to advocate for converting the extension into a regular campus. This initiative culminated in House Bill No. 8296.

To date, CTU Malabuyoc Extension has produced 1,540 graduates. The campus is known for its contributions to education, hospitality, and industrial technology sectors, evidenced by a notable number of Licensure Examination for Teachers (LET) passers and topnotchers in recent years. Additionally, the campus has excelled in research and extension services, with several international presentations and collaborations aimed at enhancing local education.

In 2024, CTU Malabuyoc Extension ranked fourth in Cebu Province, ninth in Region 7, and 97th nationally in the National Achievement Test for Teachers Education Institutions.

Ceremony highlights

The ceremony featured key figures, including Glenn B. Hoyohoy, assistant campus director of CTU Malabuyoc; Hon. Anna Devorah D. Allosada, municipal vice mayor; and Hon. Peter John D. Calderon, seventh district representative. The deed was signed by Hon. Erlinda Q. Piedad, municipal mayor; Dr. Joseph C. Pepito, represented by Atty. Rodmarc Sanchez on behalf of the CTU president; and Dr. Felix Q. Pocong, campus director.

Municipal officials present included Sangguniang Bayan members Hon. Manolito E. Quiñanola, Hon. Niño Xavier G. Allosada, Hon. Phil Edreeve A. Kho, Hon. Emmanuel C. Aguelo, Hon. Romil V. Allera, Hon. Nestor G. Pimentel, Hon. Concesa T. Kho, Hon. Macephil D. Macion Jr., Hon. Elizabeth D. Maranga (Liga ng mga Barangay President), and Hon. Jerico Q. Rubio (SKF president).

In her speech, Mayor Piedad emphasized the importance of the donation, “This is the moment. You, the young people and the next generation, can see what we have given. We donate wholeheartedly to the CTU campus.”

The ceremony underscored the collaborative efforts of local government and educational institutions in fostering accessible higher education and community development, marking a precedent for future initiatives aimed at bridging gaps in educational opportunities and economic growth.