Malacañang rules out national emergency declaration over rising fuel prices

AS GLOBAL fuel prices have surged in recent weeks, Malacañang said the National Government remains in control of the situation and is not considering a temporary takeover of oil operations.

Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro said during a press briefing at the Bagong Pilipinas Studios Visayas in Cebu on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, that there is no need to declare a state of national emergency to mitigate rising costs driven by Middle East tensions.

Castro noted that the Department of Energy (DOE), led by Secretary Sharon Garin, is maintaining communication with oil firms and that the fuel situation remains manageable.

The statement followed a call from House Deputy Speaker and Trade Union Congress of the Philippines Representative Raymond Democrito Mendoza, who urged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to declare a state of national emergency.

Under Section 14(e) of the Oil Deregulation Law (Republic Act 8479), such a declaration would allow the DOE to temporarily take over or direct the operations of oil companies to stabilize prices. The law ensures a continuous supply of petroleum during crises when the public interest requires it.

The law requires an active emergency and dictates that any takeover must occur under reasonable terms prescribed by the DOE. It applies to all entities engaged in the importation, refining, storage, and distribution of petroleum products.

Castro added that pending bills in Congress, if enacted, would grant the President the power to adjust taxes on petroleum products to offset rising prices and local market impacts.

"Ang pakiusap lang natin ngayon, is let us refrain from doing activities like fear mongering dahil mas nakakadagdag ito nang takot sa ating mga kakababayan," Castro said. (EHP)