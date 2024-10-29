Malaysian chamber explores business opportunities in Cebu

SOME 18 delegates from Malaysian Islamic Chamber of Commerce (MICC) based in Selangor met with officials of the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) to discuss areas where they could strengthen business relations.

MICC spearheaded a trade, leisure and friendship mission to Cebu City earlier this month. The delegates represented various sectors such as manufacturing, retail and trade, logistics, tourism and textiles. The group also met with Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia.

MICC is a nongovernmental organization of Muslim entrepreneurs based in Selangor, Malaysia. Head of delegation Tuan Haji Mohd Yahya bin Mat Sahri, chairman of the MICC, said that the official visit to Cebu is meant to foster ties of friendship and collaboration in the fields of trade and culture as another important step in strengthening the relations between two regions rich in tradition, culture and entrepreneurial spirit.

In their meeting, CCCI president Jay Yuvallos highlighted the chamber’s efforts to drive Cebu’s economic growth, including plans to establish a meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (Mice) alliance and to support local SMEs by promoting Halal-certified food, beverages and projects.

Selangor, on Malaysia’s west coast, is the country’s wealthiest and most populous state, driving key industries like manufacturing, logistics and services. It hosts major economic zones, including Klang Valley, Port Klang (Malaysia’s busiest port), Cyberjaya (a technology hub) and Kuala Lumpur International Airport (Asia-Pacific’s most connected airport), contributing 25.9 percent to the national gross domestic product.

The chambers have identified key areas for potential collaboration, including trade and business matching, Islamic finance, tourism, Halal product development, digital economy, biotech, green initiatives, clean energy, infrastructure and cultural and human capital development.

To achieve these goals, Cebu and Selangor have agreed to implement a range of initiatives, including the offering of incentives to streamline business operations, organizing trade and investment missions between the two cities, promoting Cebu as a Muslim-friendly tourism destination, supporting Halal certification, encouraging partnerships in infrastructure finance, collaborating in real estate projects, technological development and fostering educational as well as cultural exchanges. / KOC