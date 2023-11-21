Male call center agent nabbed for threatening ex live-in partner

A FEMALE call center agent's former live-in partner was taken into custody during an entrapment operation at a coffee shop in Sitio Panagdait, Barangay Kasambagan, Cebu City, around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Patrolman Lilibeth Jocson, the investigator-on-case from the Women and Children's Protection Desk of the Regional Anti-Cyber Crime Unit (RACU 7), told Sunstar Cebu that the 32-year-old offender, who is also a call center agent from Barangay Cambaro, Mandaue City, was arrested based on the complaint from his former lover, with whom he has a three-year-old son.

Jocson said the man allegedly threatened to show off her life-sized nude images if she won’t agree to meet or make amends with him.

This prompted the victim to inform the police about the issue.

"Aw basta dili makig-uli anha daw niya i-display ang tarpulin sa IT Park sa trabahoan! Unya ang usa atubangan sa ilang panimalay sa basketball court sa Kasambagan" Jocson said.

(If they can't sort things out, he'll put one tarpaulin up at their workplace in IT Park and the other at the basketball court in front of her house in Kasambagan).

When the two finally met, the RACU 7 agents quickly moved to apprehend the culprit.

The two tarpaulins with the victim's naked images and a cellphone containing their "blackmail" conversations were recovered from the suspect.

Despite the fact that they had a three-year-old son, the victim disclosed that she will never reconcile with the suspect.

She claimed that the suspect had always lied to her, begged for her forgiveness, and had not changed since they moved in together until their split.

Patrolman Jocson stated that the suspect admitted to missing the victim a lot, particularly their previous pleasure.

"Karon pami kasugat ingon ani nga pagpang-blackmail sir life size tarpaulin! Abi namo sa conversation lang to nila tinuod gyud napatik sa tarpaulin, klaro kaayo ang biktima," Jocson said.

(We only encountered this type of life-sized tarpaulin blackmailing now sir! We thought it was only in their conversation, but the tarpaulin of the victim was really printed).

The lady police official said that the suspect already underwent inquest proceedings on Monday, November 20.

The suspect will face charges in violation of Anti-violence against Women and their Children Act of 2004, Republic Act 9995 or Anti-Photo Video Voyeurism Act of 2009.