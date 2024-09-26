Malilong: A second suspension in the offing?

Now that the Ombudsman has found probable cause to indict duly elected Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama for nepotism, is another suspension looming ominously?

If he is suspended anew, how will it impact Rama’s bid for reelection?

The Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act provides that “any incumbent officer against whom any criminal prosecution under a valid information” under the Act or under the Revised Penal Code “involving fraud upon government or public funds or property is pending in court shall be suspended from office.”

Is the suspension preventive or penal?

In a long line of cases, the Supreme Court held that the suspension is not punitive but is imposed for the purpose of preventing the accused “from frustrating or hampering his prosecution by intimidating or influencing witnesses or tampering with documentary evidence.”

Is it mandatory or discretionary on the part of the Sandiganbayan?

In Segovia vs. Sandiganbayan, the High Tribunal declared that it is “the firmly entrenched doctrine” that the suspension of an accused public officer “is mandatory after a determination has been made of the validity of the information.”

In other words, the suspension is not automatic or self-operative. The Court has still to determine that the information filed against the public official is valid.

How long will the suspension be?

It will not be for an indefinite period or for an unreasonable length of time, said the Court. It shall not exceed the maximum period of ninety days. The Local Government Code, however, provides that “any single preventive suspension of local elective officials shall not exceed sixty days.”

How would another suspension affect Rama’s election campaign?

Freed from all duties as mayor, Rama can devote his time fully to the campaign. As I have repeatedly stated here, the first suspension was actually beneficial to Rama. If there is going to be a second suspension, it will really make him appear as a martyr. We all know our bias for the underdog.

Can Rama stave off the filing of the information against him?

His lawyers say they can and they will. They’re now preparing a motion for reconsideration which would show that haling him to court has no factual and legal basis.

Good luck to them.