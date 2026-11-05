Malilong: About Monterrazas. Questions.

A couple of Saturdays ago, I was in Monterrazas. No, I don’t own a property there; I couldn’t afford it. I was visiting a friend who was celebrating his birthday.

Unlike me, Mayor Nestor Archival does (own a lot there), and it has been made an issue against him. The argument is that because he is a Monterrazas property owner, his refusal to stop further development in the upscale subdivision violates the law for which he should be held criminally and administratively liable.

That’s quite a stretch. The issuance of a cease and desist order (CDO) is not a ministerial duty of the mayor but one that allows him to exercise judgment and discretion. The judgment may be poor or unwise but does that by itself make him liable?

At the very least, evident bad faith has to be proven. Which is probably why Archival’s ownership of a Monterrazas subdivision lot has been raised as an issue. He did not issue the CDO because doing so would impair his rights as lot owner. In other words, he gave undue advantage to himself, even if it meant causing damage and prejudice of the city and the affected residents. That’s the theory.

This is not a brief for Archival. He can very well defend himself. He has a battery of lawyers to assist him.

But something just does not fit. Monterrazas is not a recent project. It has survived a number of Cebu City mayors. Flooding in the lowland communities is not a new development either. I should know. I have very close friends who live in Guadalupe Heights Village which sustained the most damage every time it rained heavily in the past.

Why did the former mayors not stop Monterrazas during their term or better still, shut it down completely? Why have they not been sued? Because they have not bought a lot in the subdivision?

Did Archival acquire the property when he was already the mayor and in consideration of his office? Did he hide his ownership, not disclosing it in his statement of assets and liabilities? If that was what happened, he deserves to be penalized to the fullest extent of the law, to borrow the language of lawyers and politicians.

Now about Monterrazas. The practice of carving out our mountains and converting them into subdivisions has to stop. Monterrazas didn’t start the ravage, there were other developers that have done that many many years ago. Just look around you.

But Monterrazas has taken the act to a different level. The Saturday I went there to visit my friend, I saw only traces of what once was a mountain, and it was not a pretty sight. The damage to nature was visible and extensive.

We cant’t undo the damage anymore. But we can stop it from spreading further. Not by suing the mayor for buying a lot there like many others who could afford the price but by going to court to stop the despoilage.