Malilong: Bato resurrected

When will they stop maligning Bato dela Rosa? What has he done to make him so hated by his enemies?

Outside of these enemies, he is well-loved and adored. You need proof? Here’s proof: all 20.8 million of them in the last senatorial elections.

Is it envy that fuels the hatred? Could be. His biodata affirms what he has been reluctant to admit: the most intelligent cadet in his Philippine Military Academy (PMA) batch, the best Philippine National Police (PNP) chief ever, and the bravest of all the defenders of Tatay Digong. These achievements are hard to match.

But aren’t they saying that as PNP chief, Bato has presided over the death of many enemies of the law? Ah, again, they’re lying. The number of fatalities in the drug war has been and is being bloated. The few who died met their fate when they resisted. But the International Criminal Court (ICC) chose to believe his enemies. They must have been bought.

But Bato is smarter. When he learned that a warrant of arrest had been issued against him, he quietly disappeared, sheltered by the people who love him, while continuing to draw his pay as honorable senator of the Republic. I told you he’s smart/er.

A few days ago, he resurfaced because he wanted to resume discharging his duties as senator, the risk of being arrested notwithstanding.

His enemies maliciously linked his return to the reorganization of the Senate, which they vainly tried to the imminent impeachment trial of Inday Sara.

His enemies did not like what they saw and chased him, and poor Bato fell on the stairs while trying to evade his pursuers. Was he embarrassed? Did he have to be? Jesus Christ fell while carrying his cross. Bato is almost as pure as Christ.

The other night, armed men barged into the Senate, determined to carry out their duties as lackeys of foreign judges acting under the direction of drug lords. Lucky for him, he had an apostle in Robinhood Padilla. Whereas Jesus angrily refused the offer of his own apostle to protect him, Bato did not. Wise move.

His enemies are relentless, however. They’re now saying that Bato disappeared, never to be seen again. Another lie.

The truth is Bato left the Senate to get his blanket and toothbrush and he will be back to rise again. His resurrection will take less than three days.

He’s on a mission to improve on someone’s record. Hail Bato, full of grace.