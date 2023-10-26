Malilong: Better a dog for mayor than Rama?

Last year, while obviously still giddy from their victory in the just concluded elections, some people close to Mayor Michael Rama proclaimed that he and former Mayor Tomas Osmeña were headed towards a reconciliation and form one of the most formidable coalitions yet in the history of Cebu politics. “It’s bound to happen,” someone smugly told me.

It was bizarre, to say the least, and particularly hurtful, if not insulting to Osmeña whose wife had just lost to Rama, especially with the way the talks were framed: Osmeña was a spent force and needed the coalition with Rama to remain politically relevant.

I do not know if the mayor was aware of the scuttlebutt or was ecouraging it. He carefully avoided saying anything disparaging about the Osmeñas or the Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK), projecting the magnanimity of a clear winner. Eventually, however, it became obvious that he wanted to be on Osmeña’s good side, publicly crediting him for certain projects and inviting him to sit in the body overseeing the execution of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), which was a project of the former mayor.

All the while, Osmeña kept silent, not putting either a good or a bad word against Rama. Then last Saturday, the former mayor broke his self-imposed, more-than-a-year-long silence, coming out with all his guns blazing against his erstwhile ally. The charm offensive, if charm offensive it was that Rama was engaged in, obviously did not work.

It was vintage Osmeña who came out of seclusion to speak to the media. It was as if he had never left, his sharp tongue as lethal as ever. To Rama’s claim that he considered Osmeña as his mentor, the BOPK head retorted that his student never learned as all his projects were failures.

But the unkindest shot of all came in response to a question about his political plans. No, he had no more plans of running for mayor, but will he support Rama? “I’d rather vote for my dog,” he declared, “because my dog doesn’t steal.” Spell i-n-s-u-l-t.

And there went the vaunted and greatest political coalition ever in the Queen City of the South. The wounds inflicted by Rama’s sale of a huge chunk of the South Road Properties (SRP) still fester in Osmeña, making reconciliation between student and teacher impossible to attain. The SRP is concededly Osmeña’s baby and nobody could fault him for behaving like an aggrieved father.

To his credit, Rama refused to be drawn into a back-and-forth with his mentor. Silence, in his case, appears to be the better part of valor. But how long can he ignore Osmeña’s sniping without ultimately losing credibility?

Osmeña doesn’t even have to say anything further to remind Rama that he has so far little, if not nothing to show, compared to the former mayor. All the projects of consequence being pursued by the incumbent have Osmeñ’s name stamped on it.

The BRT? Osmeña brought the concept to Cebu and shepherded it at its infancy. The SRP? Osmeña singlehandedly secured its approval and funding and pursued it with almost manic determination. The Nustar project? Rama’s allies tried to torpedo it but Osmeña steadied the course.

What has Rama to show so far? Well, there’s his Singapore-like Cebu aspiration. If he could push it to a triumphant end, his legacy is made and for once, he can keep Osmeña quiet. Success, they say, is the best form of revenge.