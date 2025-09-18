Malilong: Divine intervention, not vengeance

Yesterday, I came across the following post on Facebook by one Amy Galang:

“Ms. Kara David’s birthday wish is sana mamatay lahat ng kurakot sa Pilipinas. Lord, cancel muna mga wishes naming lahat. Kay Ms. Kara muna po. Paki-prio po, Lord.”

Set aside mine, too, Lord. Ms. Kara’s enjoys precedence.

Sorry for you who are horrified by the unusual supplication. You have obviously not learned your lesson yet. I even expect you to tell me that ours is a forgiving and all-knowing God, so trust the process, that the reckoning will come in due time.

There are many of you. If your projections are accurate, millions will be joining your Trillion People March on Sunday. It’s supposed to be a unity thing, a display of our collective anger over the continuing rape of the public’s coffers.

You say their anger has reached its boiling point and I couldn’t agree more. But do you really expect to see that anger result in conversion with your prayer? You know, the corrupt, wherever they may be found, however they have stolen, and whichever source of largesse they have milked, beating their breasts in genuine contrition, pledging and carrying out restitution.

You’re a bigger fool than I thought if you believe that. In the history of our nation, has there been any instance when the corrupt admitted liability and/or accountability? No, he always proclaimed his innocence until the expected end — when he beats the system and is exonerated.

Even in those very rare cases where good triumphed over evil, the victory was but momentary such as when a legislator was convicted and jailed, only to be released, and who then offered himself to the public again and was richly rewarded by them. Now, he’s in trouble again for a similar reason. Or maybe, he’s actually not. He knows the drill.

I abhor violence. I know some of us are infatuated with the idea of staging our own version of the events in Nepal and Indonesia. The idea of toppling a regime with our own hands is intoxicating but the moment you stain your hands with blood because you want to change governments, you open a Pandora’s box and you can’t seal it again.

I believe in God. I believe in prayer. I am not praying for vengeance, only for Divine intervention. Lord, please save your people. Please cleanse our nation of the corrupt. Only you can, in your myriad of mysterious ways. Please take away the corrupt and please do it soon.