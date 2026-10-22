Malilong: Dump them, Lord please

I was in Manila early this month to accompany a client to a trade fair. Most of the exhibitors were Chinese. In one of the very few stalls that was run by Filipinos, I almost got scammed.

My client and I were each looking for our companions when a woman pulled me to a nearby booth, saying I had just won a prize. Before I had time to react, I was already face to face with three of her cohorts one of whom handed me her phone because, according to her, their manager wanted to talk to me about the prize.

The “manager” asked me where I was from and after I replied that I was from Cebu, he instructed me to give the phone back to his (wo)man. When I did as told, the squeeze play began.

Congratulations, the gay one said, you’ve won not just one but seven prizes. That was obviously the cue that the three others were waiting for because as soon as it was said, they started piling seven boxes that contained appliances in front of me. Your prize, she said.

Starting to feel suspicious, I asked what the catch was. Just buy the stove for P70,000. I have no money, I replied. Any card? I showed her my debit card. That has only P5,000 in it, I said. She took it, anyway.

I stood up and asked her to return the card. She hesitated. I introduced myself. I am a lawyer and I am going to call the police. She handed the card back to me. Before I left, I asked if I could have my picture taken with them. They scampered in different directions, including the woman who pulled me towards the booth. I’m shy, she explained.

I was lucky. A friend was not. He’s getting a monthly pension from the Social Security System (SSS) which is deposited directly to his bank. In return, the Government Service Insurance System issued him a Unified Multi-Purpose Identification card that also serves as an ATM card.

The monthly pension is not much, all SSS retirees know that (my P7,000 is not even enough to buy me Telmisartan and Isoptin to regulate my wayward blood pressure) so my friend allows the amount to accumulate before withdrawing it. When he went to the bank last week to withdraw, the account had been emptied. Zero balance.

He told me about it yesterday morning while we were walking at the Cebu City Sports Center. I felt pity but no surprise. Why? I have heard of too many similar stories already. So what’s new?

I will not blame the government for failing to protect its people. I am used to it. But you, too, Lord? When will you recall these people and dump them in hell?