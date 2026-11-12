Malilong: Economic sabotage: Full knowledge, not mere suspicion

Carlos A. Gothong was a pioneer in the shipping industry in the country. When World War II broke out, he intentionally sank his ship rather than see it used by the Japanese.

He went back into shipping after the war. The rest, as they say, is history. Carlos A. Gothong was so successful that his name became a byword in the industry.

Not surprisingly, there are now two separate shipping companies, both Cebu-based, that bear his name. Carlos A. Gothong Lines, Inc. (CAGLI) is owned and operated by the family of his late grandson, Bowen. Gothong Southern Shipping is owned by Bowen’s younger brother, Bob.

That explains the initial confusion that followed the announcement of National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Melvin Matibag that he was filing criminal complaints against certain members of the Gothong family over the alleged smuggling of P13 billion worth of cigarettes.

Both companies cleared the air in separate statements. We are not currently the subject of any investigation for the transportation of cigarettes, Gothong Southern’s terse statement read.

CAGLI, on the other hand, acknowledged being aware of the reports about the “case filing” but declared that they have not yet received any legal documents or official notices related to the cases.

“Once we receive the proper legal documentation, we will fully address and answer all allegations,” CAGLI said while declaring their commitment to transparency and cooperation with the authorities throughout the process.

The caution is understandable. Until you have read the complaint and the supporting affidavits and documents you would not know what you are charged with and on what basis.

The only clue so far has been Matibag’s announcement that the complaint is for violation of Republic Act 2022, otherwise known as the “Anti-Agricultural Sabotage Act,” a relatively new law signed by President Marcos Jr. on September 26, 2024.

It is not clear though if the respondents are being charged as shipowners or as owners of private ports where the cigarettes were said to have been discharged.

In either case though, the government has to prove that the persons charged knowingly committed the acts they are accused of. Republic Act 2022 expressly requires “full knowledge” of the fact that the products have been fraudulently imported.

Knowledge, not suspicion. There is apparently no such crime as economic sabotage through reckless imprudence.