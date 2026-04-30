Malilong: Forthwith? No, ASAP

First, the House Commitee on Justice found the impeachment complaints (two out of the four) filed against Vice President Sara Duterte sufficient in form. The vote was unanimous.

Two days later, they determined, this time with three “no” votes, that the complaints were sufficient in substance.

The other day the Committee declared that there was probable cause to put the vice president on trial. Again, the vote was unanimous.

The Committee Report still has to be debated upon in plenary. Unlike in the committee hearings, expect fireworks on the House floor but at the end of the day, enough members (1/3 of the entire House membership), will vote to transmit the articles of impeachment to the Senate.

But not too soon, I think.

The Supreme Court has ruled that “a reasonable period” must be afforded all the congressmen to study on whether or not to endorse the impeachment.

How long is a reasonable period? It’s up to the House to determine, the Court said. But it added, “the Court has the power to review whether this period is sufficient.”

Theoretically, any congressman can complain to the Supreme Court that the period set by the House leadership for him to study the charges and the evidence was not adequate enough to allow him to form an intelligent judgment.

Given how Duterte’s camp has industriously labored to derail her impeachment, it is inconceivable that they would not take this course, through their congressional allies. If the Supreme Court issues a temporary restraining order (TRO), it will set back the House’s calendar.

Assume that the Court dismisses the petition, and the articles of impeachment finally reaches the Senate. Under the Constitution, trial shall forthwith proceed in that event. “Forthwith” doesn’t necessarily mean instantaneously, however, but acting within a reasonable time, according to the High Court. It’s almost like “as soon as possible.”

Again, assume that the trial finally occurs. Duterte’s fate hangs in the balance. The Senate has 24 members. Sixteen votes are needed to convict. For Duterte, the magic number is 9.

She must be aware that she has more than that number. Her supporters also claim that she is innocent. So why doesn’t she just drop all her objections and get on with the trial? The people deserve to listen to the evidence and form their own judgment.