Malilong: Friendly fire

A couple of months ago, I boldly predicted here that the ties that bind Mayor Nestor Archival and Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña will remain unbroken despite the obvious differences in their governance style.

I may have spoken too soon. The way it looks now, their political partnership is all but certain to implode, if it hasn’t yet. It survived the intrigues that hounded the relationships between the mayor and his second-in-command in the past, but can it withstand Osmeña’s regular sniping?

Even before they assumed office on June 30 last year, Osmeña already targeted Archival with his acerbic tongue, accusing him of betrayal for signing the city’s comprehensive land use and zoning ordinance, never mind that he did so along with a majority of the city’s councilors.

The mayor refused to be drawn into a public argument with his running mate, probably hoping that it was the last and only time Osmeña would openly call him out.

He hoped wrong. The public rebuke continued.

When Archival refused to stop further work on Monterrazas, Osmeña scoffed at him for playing it safe for the rich. When the mayor went to Manila to secure funding for the city and missed the 10th anniversary celebration of the 2016 arbitral award against China on the West Philippine Sea, he was playing it safe, again according to Osmeña.

And very recently, Osmeña accused Archival of being the biggest violator of the traffic scheme that the mayor ordered implemented at the Banilad-Talamban (Bantal) road. He was referring to Archival’s being escorted by motorcycle policemen on Bantal. That amounted to receiving special treatment and set a bad example to the public, Osmeña fumed.

Archival would later explain that he went to Bantal to observe the traffic condition and the escort team was not there to give him personal convenience but to act as street sweepers, guiding the motorcycle drivers to their designated lanes.

Being criticized, even unfairly, is a fact of life for those holding public office. But when the criticism comes from a partner, who can call you anytime to discuss issues that divide you, and with regular frequency, you can only begin to wonder what his motives are and whether it is still healthy to maintain that partnership.

Friendly fire is never friendly.