Malilong: I limped my way to 50

I injured my knee in a freak accident one Tuesday dawn last month. I felt something snap while I was trying to free my leg from under the bed cover which, it turned out, was tucked tightly under the mattress.

Four days later I limped my way towards the altar. The knee had swelled as had the upper left leg, its rear side looking like it had been painted black. I had trouble standing up. I still do.

Two days before that, we sat across Archbishop Jose S. Palma at the reception room of the archbishop’s residence. To what do you credit your having stayed married for 50 years, he asked. If the question had been “who,” the answer would have been immediate and forthcoming. But it was “what” and it took some hesitation before I mumbled, our sense of humor.

I am more certain of that now. Alma and I laughed through 50 years of marriage. Through thick and thin. In bankruptcy and in ordinary need. In sickness and in health. It kept us sane. And committed.

What if there had been a divorce law? The thought crossed my mind as I grimaced throughout the hour-long ceremony that early Saturday afternoon. Would we have sought its promised relief during those times when the laughing was difficult and far between?

I have practiced law during the last 49 years. In the course of my practice, I have encountered people who had problems with their marriage. Some ended happily. Others did not. I think I learned from both.

Once upon a time, I witnessed a very heartwarming scene during the hearing of a petition to declare a marriage void on the ground of psychological incapacity. After their lawyers had entered their appearance, the judge asked where the parties were. It did not take long to find them huddled in a corner, the wife sitting on her husband’s lap.

“It seems to me that only the lawyers are interested in having the marital bond severed,” the judge said in jest as he ordered the case dismissed. We gave the couple a round of applause. I wished there was another round for the triumph of the concept of marriage as an inviolable social institution.

Back to that Saturday afternoon, I must have received more than a hundred congratulatory messages from friends and colleagues. Each one made the discomfort in my knee a little more bearable. Two stood out.

One was from my best friend when I was in law school and it read: “(C)ongratulations on your anniversary. Thanks also for saving our marriage. Do you remember? Those were the days.”

The other one said: “Allow me to express my profound gratitude for my liberation from a miserable marriage. Without your legal assistance, I wouldn’t have experienced sheer happiness having been married to …, my soulmate.”

Two friends taking different paths, looking for a happy marriage and both finding it at the end. And I was part of the journey.

The day I face my Creator, I would be proud to report to Him that we had and held for better for worse, for richer for poorer, in sickness and in health, till death did us part and would have done the same even if there was a divorce law.