Malilong Jr: P20 per kilo: How soon and how long?

Lowering the price of rice to P20 per kilo was one of the campaign promises of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. Eighteen months into his term, the promise looks like one of the many that a candidate later found to be impossible to honor or, even worse, never meant to do so.

Enter our Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia. On Nov. 28, she launched the Sugbo Merkadong Barato (SMB) under which pop-up stores all over the province will sell rice at P20 per kilo to qualified beneficiaries.

She did not attempt to hide SMB’s raison d’etre. “This fulfills the promise of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos of selling rice at affordable prices,” she said in a Facebook post.

The President’s cousin and House speaker, Martin Romualdez, joined Garcia during the launch and he was effusive in his praise of the project. “Today,” he said, “Cebuanos proved that it is not impossible to achieve the dream of having quality rice at 20 pesos per kilo.

“The model adopted by Cebu in providing rice at P20 per kilo is indeed revolutionary and needs to be replicated in all parts of the country.”

Revolutionary, maybe, but can the model be replicated across the country?

Two days after its introduction to the public, the project was suspended to allow the province to counter-check the list of qualified beneficiaries submitted by the local government units. The Department of Social Welfare and Development reported that there are only 199,000 families that belong to the category of “poorest of the poor” in Cebu. The towns and component cities, however, submitted a much higher number—303,000.

“There is a bloating of over 100,000,” the governor noted.

The “bloating” turned out to be a minor concern. Where to find the rice to sell to the beneficiaries is the bigger headache: the National Food Authority is an unreliable partner because, to quote Garcia, she is uncertain that the agency has enough supply of rice for the program.

Garcia is now asking the National Government to help her find the rice to buy. Money is not a problem, at least until the P100 million that the province allocated for the project is depleted.

In the meantime, the governor has adjusted the quantity of rice that a qualified beneficiary can buy from five kilos to 2.5 kilos per week. How long the supply will last, she did not say.

When candidate Marcos made the P20/kilo promise, he did not say that it would be available only to those who can present QR-coded cards that will establish that they are very poor. Those who believed the promise thought it would also benefit everyone: the poorer who are not the poorest, the ordinary poor, the not so poor, the rich and the not so rich.

It seems, however, that there is no cheap rice for everyone, not even for the bottom dwellers of the poverty totem pole. Romualdez may have spoken too soon about us proving that there is no impossible dream. Sigh.