Malilong: Mike Rama’s options

Duly elected Mayor Michael Rama gained a reprieve when the Supreme Court restrained the Commission on Elections (Comelec) from disqualifying him from the 2025 Cebu City mayoralty election.

That was the only bright spot in Rama’s struggle to keep the office that he was elected to for a three-year term that is not supposed to end until noontime of June 30 next year. It is bleak elsewhere.

His six-month suspension for withholding the salaries of some employees of the city assessor’s office was supposed to last only until the first week of next month but that has been mooted by his dismissal from the service by the Ombudsman for nepotism.

Meanwhile, the case that he filed against Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia for interfering in the bus rapid transit (BRT) project was dismissed by the Office of the President. And as if that was not enough bad news, another administrative complaint was reportedly lodged against him with the Office of the President. His enemies are not letting up on him.

It is too clear to be coincidental that Rama’s woes followed his participation in a rally held in support of former President Rodrigo Duterte at the South Road Properties. Duterte himself was present at the rally but Cebu’s political leaders, most, if not all, of whom worshipped at Duterte’s feet when he was in power, were conspicuously absent, obviously scared of the potential repercussions coming from Malacañang.

Rama’s singular act of bravado may have endeared him to Duterte, and in fairer times it could have been worth a more than modest political fortune. Rama needs him most now but Duterte is unable to extend a helping hand.

He still could, later in the campaign. If Duterte comes to Cebu to return the favor by campaigning for Rama, it’s going to be a game changer. As I have repeatedly mentioned in this space, Duterte remains hugely popular in Cebu. His followers are fiercely loyal to him and will unhesitatingly do his bidding.

The question, however, is, what good will it do Rama even if he is elected? His experience has shown that the people’s mandate, no matter how overwhelming, is not enough to keep him in office.

The Supreme Court did not overturn the Comelec-ordered disqualification; they merely stayed its enforcement. Their decision on the merits may favor Rama. It also may not. Can the ousted mayor afford to gamble on the fortunes of litigation?

The rumor mills say that there are suggestions that Rama withdraw his candidacy in favor of his son, Mikel but that Rama has thumbed them down vigorously. Unless his dismissal is reversed, Rama should at some point consider this option seriously.