Malilong: My house, my rules

A fully rested Michael Rama came home from an extended vacation in Australia and wasted no time in showing who was boss.

First, he rejected the appeals of Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia and many city and town mayors to bring back the grand finale of next year’s Sinulog celebration to the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC). The Sinulog will be held at the South Road Properties (SRP), he adamantly declared.

While Rama was vacationing, Garcia promised a P20 million contribution from the province if the Sinulog is moved to its original venue. The mayor obliquely referred to the offer, saying that while they needed help in staging the festival, God will not agree “if help is extended with a condition.” In other words, you can keep your money, but I will not change my mind because God will not let me.

How this is going to affect his relationship with Garcia and the other mayors remains to be seen. Will they pull back their contingents like they did last year and hold their own Sinulog instead? Or will they be more compromising in accordance with God’s wish (according to Rama) and show up at the appointed time in the SRP?

One of the mayors concerned told me last week that he wished that Rama had also listened to them before he announced his decision. The Sinulog may be hosted by Cebu City, he said, but it is a celebration by and for all Cebuanos. What is happening is that instead of uniting the Cebuanos, the Sinulog may be creating a wedge between the Cebu City residents and the rest of the community.

The sad part is that Rama has valid reasons to justify holding the Sinulog at the SRP. The oval is still being repaired; the BRT work is ongoing along Osmeña Boulevard; and unlike last year when the venue at the SRP was haphazardly done, work on this year’s venue was started early and is, according to reports, proceeding smoothly. As for the heat, it is a non-issue because the sun that shines in Abellana is the same sun that will oppress the public in the SRP.

Besides, and here I do not attempt to hide my personal bias, we have been deprived of the use of the oval for seven months already. The facility was closed for repairs as early as in May, but work did not start in earnest until last month. Holding the Sinulog at the sports complex will entail pausing the repair work, further prolonging the deprivation of the public of the right to use the sports center.

Kindly take note of that. The CCSC is a sports facility established for sports, not religious, cultural or political purposes. Ask former mayor Tommy Osmeña and former congressman Eduardo Gullas who debated on where the sports center should be located. Osmeña wanted it in Cebu City, citing accessibility to the public who want to exercise and the athletes who want to train. Gullas said he could provide a bigger site in Talisay. In the end, accessibility won over lot size.

Unfortunately, Rama failed to explain this to the governor and his fellow mayors. He did not even pretend that he was listening to them. That the event has, since the beginning, been organized by Cebu City, everything concerning it should be decided by the Cebu City mayor alone. My house, my rules.

A couple of days later, he invoked the supremacy of his office again. Expressing his disappointment over the decision of the city council to reduce the P35,000 Christmas bonus for City Hall employees to only P20,000 and to grant only P5,000 to job order employees, Rama asked sarcastically:

“Is there another City Hall? Is there another mayor?”

Sir, they did not change a thing during your vacation. There is still only one City Hall and you are still our only mayor. But you were vice mayor for 12 years, heading during that entire length of time, the city’s legislature. That body is the keeper of the purse, Sir and unless it has become your office’s rubber stamp, the mayor cannot get everything that the mayor wants.