Malilong: Non-controversial Archival

A photo circulating on social media of Acting Cebu City Mayor Raymond Garcia, Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) Chairman Joey Daluz and Basak Pardo Barangay Captain Dave Tumulak sharing the same stage has sent tongues wagging.

The picture shows Garcia beaming, Daluz trying to suppress a smile and Tumulak leaping for joy as if he had just won the lottery. People must be wondering, are they together again?

Garcia has been playing coy about his political plans but his body language betrays an unmistakable desire to hold on to the office that he is temporarily occupying beyond November 2024 or even June 2025, depending on the outcome of duly-elected Mayor Michael Rama’s cases in the Office of the Ombudsman.

Daluz, on the other, has all but confirmed that he will run for mayor in 2025 by announcing that he will be resigning from the MCWD next month, which is when candidates are required to file their certificates of candidacy, and that he has chosen a running mate in the person of Tumulak, who failed in his own bid for mayor in 2022 but established himself as a politician of consequence by garnering a substantial number of votes despite his lack of resources.

That the three will be running under the same ticket is indeed exciting for their followers, some of whom have already even lined them up: Garcia for mayor, Daluz for vice mayor and Tumulak for south district congressman.

But here’s the dampener: the picture was taken during a concert which the three attended. From all indications, it was an accidental meeting so there’s not much to read into it.

But it will not surprise anyone if there are talks, probably brokered by influential people (hello, former secretary of the Office of the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas Mike Dino) for a coalition between Garcia and Daluz. Of all the four presumptive candidates for mayor, Garcia and the Daluz are the most likely to coalesce. They have a common political enemy in Rama and although they have good relations with the Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK’s) Nestor Archival, they (and Dino) do not see eye to eye with former Mayor Tomas Osmeña.

Interestingly, Rama and Archival have the most to gain in a four-cornered fight. While hit by desertions, the BOPK remains a potent political force because of Osmeña. Archival is also the least controversial, if not the only uncontroversial, among the four. People who have grown disenchanted by the bickering that hounded past administrations may find him, an engineer unlike the three who are lawyers, acceptable.

Rama, on the other hand, is expected to milk the issue of his being disadvantaged and persecuted especially if he is slapped with another disciplinary action from the Ombudsman or the Office of the President. He is an expert in playing to the emotion. People laughed when he knelt down after one of his earlier suspensions but that gesture resonated with the masses who constitute his base. I can imagine him telling them during the campaign, in a way that only he is capable of, that he has been thrown out of office by his oppressors into the arms of his people. I tell you, they will love him more.

Is it unite or bust then for Garcia and Daluz?