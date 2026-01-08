Malilong: One-trick pony? Just wait

But their lack of wherewithal was more than made up for by their relative newness. Although Archival was city councilor for at least two decades, he has not held an executive position at City Hall. And Baricuatro? She was the new girl on the block.

The people wanted change, and they believed the newer faces were better equipped and positioned to make it happen.

After six months in office, how far have they gone in meeting the people’s expectations? Let’s start with the Capitol. We will talk about Archival and City Hall in next week’s column.

Public health was the main theme of Baricuatro’s campaign pledges and here, it can be said that she hit the ground running, addressing a health system that was strained by shortages and unmet needs.

She ordered the purchase of medicines and vital medical supplies, and hired doctors and other health personnel to make adequate health care more accessible to people in the towns. She deserves praise. Addressing the people’s health concerns was not just campaign rhetoric.

Unfortunately, we have not seen similar success in the other areas of governance. There was talk about promoting food security during the first few days of her administration. Nothing seems to have happened since then.

And what about poverty alleviation? Infrastructure? Tourism? Her predecessor built more roads and bridges than many if not most of the previous governors. And although criticized for reported excesses, her Suroy Suroy Sugbo at least drew attention to the towns and their attractions.

Some of her critics are saying that the governor is a one-trick pony. I told them to wait, she’s been in office for only six months. Help me prove to them that they were wrong, Guv.