Malilong: Oversight functions

Forty-four years ago, the modern Sinulog sa Sugbo was introduced to the Cebuanos with a parade and street dancing from the Plaza Independencia to the Abellana grounds.

It was held “under the auspices” of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development (MYSD) Region VII, the Augustinian Community, and the Cofradia del Santo Niño de Cebu “in cooperation with” the Cebu City Government and the Association of Regional Executives of National Agencies (Arena) in Central Visayas.

The MYSD has since been abolished, the Arena barely, if at all, heard of, the Augustinian Community confined to religious activities and the man who started it all completely (and intentionally?) wiped out of the scene.

David Odilao Jr. was concurrent MYSD regional director and collector of Customs of the Port of Mactan when he launched in 1980 the Sinulog barely a year after he organized the Bahug-Bahug sa Mactan. The festival was meant to celebrate “a Cebuano heritage that best expresses our aspiration to commune with God,” Odilao said in a message on Jan. 19, 1980.

The “Cebuano heritage” referred to the dance, known as the “sinug” performed daily by women, mostly candle vendors, at the Basilica del Santo Niño. With the help of the Ministry of Education, Odilao secured the cooperation of almost all the colleges and universities in Cebu. Thus, most of the participants were dance troupe members or students attending classes in Physical Education.

The following year, Odilao was promoted to district collector of the Port of Surigao. Before he left, he met with then Cebu City mayor Florentino Solon to “formally turn over” the Sinulog. They agreed to create a foundation to help institutionalize the Sinulog without saddling the City Government with financial and operational concerns.

Thus, the Sinulog Foundation, Inc. was born with a board of trustees that was a mix of politicians and business leaders, who were known not only for their unsullied reputation but also for their abundance of delicadeza. The next many years of the Sinulog ran smoothly and without controversy.

That was mostly because the lines separating the City Government and the foundation were clearly drawn. There was no overlapping of functions or authority even as their respective roles were reversed. Unlike its first edition, the Sinulog was now under the auspices of the foundation, supported by the City Government.

The problems began when city officials inserted themselves into the leadership of the foundation. Because these officials were now wearing two hats, the once clear lines of separation became blurred. Still, the Sinulog sa Sugbo continued to grow.

In his Jan. 19, 1980 message, Odilao bemoaned the commercialization of existing “supposedly religious venerations in some places” which, he said, have become “highly commercialized entertainment showcases.” Little did he know that his brainchild would become just that. In a way, the Sinulog became a victim of its own success.

The members of the current board of trustees continue to be men of unquestioned integrity but one wonders how actively they participate in the decision-making in the organization. Are they made aware of the foundation’s finances, particularly how much revenue each Sinulog generates and how have they been spent?

Odilao wants to know. He has a motive. The prizes for the winners of the Balik Baruto regatta, which was an approved activity during the Sinulog week last January, have remained unpaid until now. Where did the money that the foundation raised from sponsors go, he asks.

It is clear that the City had ceded operational control of the Sinulog to the foundation but as the grantor, shouldn’t it have at least oversight functions over the foundation’s affairs regardless of who heads it?