Malilong: Pillars of law

Sadly, the recognition came too late for many of the pillars of the legal profession whom I idolized when I was a young and struggling lawyer.

I remember the Garcia brothers, Jesus and Gov. Pablo, who were, like Gov. Pablo’s son Pablo John, bar topnotchers. Nong Jesus was calm and direct. In the only case (for ejectment) where we were opposing counsel, he told me after we shook hands, “you know that your client does not have a defense and only wants to delay his eviction. So how many months do you think is reasonable?” I said one year, he was willing to give only six months. We settled for ten.

Noy Pabling was known for his oratory in the courtroom. He did not avoid an argument, in fact he sought it. His exchange with the late Senate President Neptali Gonzales in a case for adultery was a classic. Unfortunately, I can only recall the last sentence of Gonzales’ ending argument. “This is not a spontaneous outburst of knowledge, Your Honor,” he told Judge Ramolete.

I remember Billy Legaspi as the brightest shining light in the legal profession in the struggle against Martial Law. Billy was fearless; he spoke truth to power. I adored his courage as I did his white hair.

I remember Dito Florido, Joe Palma and my own boss, Sal Fernandez. I remember Pio Go, the first and only bar topnotcher from our town.

They should have been there instead of me at the awards ceremony last Saturday. But there I was, seated beside another towering figure in business and education whose vision opened the path for young men and women to the field of law.

Lawyer Augusto Go was beaming throughout the proceedings. When I asked him about the secret to his longevity and younger look, his reply was unsurprisingly, “Be happy.”

Our younger colleagues should bear that in mind. We may not be able to build a university or amass considerable wealth and influence but at least we will live longer.