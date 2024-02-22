Malilong: Rama has Garcia, who will Osmeña tap as his vice mayor?

Mayor Michael Rama scored a coup in persuading Vice Mayor Raymond Garcia to stay in the fold and maintain their pairing for the 2025 elections. They will be the team to beat, barring strong political headwinds emanating from the national capital.

For a while, maintaining the tandem looked unlikely. Only recently, a key leader of Garcia’s Kusug complained privately about being left out in Rama’s decision-making on major governance issues. “He does not consult his partners in the coalition anymore,” he moaned.

The mayor must have been able to sort things out and strengthen his hand against the expected challenge of Panaghiusa’s Jose “Joey” Daluz III. The Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) chairman has all but declared his intention to run against the mayor. Only the other day, he derisively called the mayor “Toxic Mike.” That’s upping the ante.

Daluz must have been counting on Garcia to join forces with him, given their history in 2022 when they overrode Rama’s surprising resistance to having Garcia as running mate. But all has been forgotten, it seems. In a moment of ebullience a couple of days ago, Rama even promised that Garcia will, in the future and with his support, also become Cebu City mayor.

Rama must have at that time meant what he said but Garcia, being also a savvy politician, knows that in politics, things can change in a jiffy. He only has to look back to the case of the late Edgardo Labella who was told by Rama during the 2016 campaign that the former Ombudsman director would be his candidate for mayor in 2019 when he shall have served his third term.

Rama failed to secure a third term, however, losing badly to Tomas “Tommy” Osmeña. Itching for a rematch in 2019, Rama tried to cast aside his promise to Labella but the vice mayor stood firm in holding Rama to his word. Rama eventually agreed to slide “down” to vice mayor, but grudgingly. Former Presidential Assistant for the Visayas Michael Dino knows the whole story as he played a key role in settling the stalemate. So do Garcia and his father, former mayor Alvin. Forewarned is forearmed.

With Garcia gone, Daluz will have to look elsewhere for support. There is speculation that he will have former Councilor Dave Tumulak as running mate. Tumulak performed surprisingly well as a candidate for mayor in 2022 and would make a very good partner for Daluz. Until now, however, he has given no indication if he had a plan for 2022.

In the meantime, who will Osmeña tap as running mate? Joy Young or Mary Ann delos Santos or Nestor Archival? Or will he pick a fresh face, younger (below 60) and someone who has no political experience?

Wait, didn’t Osmeña repeteadly declare that he is not running in next year’s midterm election? Has he changed his mind. If he has not, can he be persuaded to do so?

After Margot lost in 2022, some people were quick to write off the Osmeñas from the political equation. Tommy could prove his detractors wrong.

Back to the question, the answer is no, he has not changed his mind. Not yet, anyway. Will he ever? What will persuade him to run again? I can only hazard a guess. A leader listens to the clamor of his people. The friends who tell me that they pine for his return should seriously consider launching a signature campaign urging him to come back.

It is possible that Osmeña is determined to remain in self-imposed retirement and reject all efforts to persuade him to reconsider. Still, for those who continue to believe in him, it is worth trying.

Nothing ventured, nothing gained.