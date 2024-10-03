Malilong: Sharing libel

An article appeared last month on Facebook accusing a former and two incumbent Cebuano officials of amassing wealth illegally. The author was, as expected, anonymous although the page on which it was posted was run by a group that promotes the candidacy of a Cebu City politician.

A few days later, the piece was re-posted in the chat room of the “association of men and women” of a parish, only to be taken down after the attention of the parish priest was called to it. However, it was shared again to another group that manages the preservation of culture and heritage.

Curiously, while the first “share” was bare and without comment, the second one was prefaced by a question: “Is this an accurate narrative of Cebu power dynamics?”

He needed not have bothered if the purpose was to avoid criminal liability. Sharers and commenters of a libelous material, no matter how depraved, are not, as a general rule, liable for cyber libel because there is no law that punishes sharing, commenting or liking a libel.

And considering the vigorous push by certain quarters to decriminalize libel, there is very little chance, if at all, for that law to be passed. So indulge your primitive desire to spread gossip by sharing it through social media or on the internet because it is not forbidden.

But what if the person who shares an openly defamatory post is a priest? (Note: I called the parish priest for comment and he absolutely denied that it was he who shared the article to their chat group.) Can we consider in his favor the same excuse available to everyone that what he did was a “knee jerk reaction” and that he may have thought “little or haphazardly of (his) response or reaction to the original posting”?

Priests are also citizens and have the right to participate in matters involving public interest. It is their pastoral duty to help the flock discern if a thing, idea or decision adheres to or is consistent with the teachings of the Great One. Most of all, they are entitled like everyone else to the right of free expression.

But as shepherds, isn’t it also their moral obligation to refrain from doing something that could be misinterpreted as endorsing calumny? Shouldn’t they flag down gossip in a chat group of which they are members especially when that gossip seriously assails the reputation of another person who happens to be not only a parishioner but also a member of the group?

Social media and the Internet have made it easier to spread unsubstantiated claims and criminal libel. Eighteen years ago, in a case involving a Cebu media man, the Supreme Court warned of the danger of “the proliferation of untruths which, if unrefuted, would gain an undue influence in the public discourse.”

It is happening now.