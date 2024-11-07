Malilong: The oval scandal

We just got word that the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) will be closed again next week to give way to the repair of the oval. The work was supposed to start this week but was postponed to accommodate the Cebu City Hall sportsfest on Monday.

I thought that the repair would be undertaken only after next year’s Sinulog as suggested by Councilor Joy Young. That would have been most logical considering that the Sinulog is most likely to return to the CCSC, the favored venue of Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia.

If I remember correctly, the oval’s contractor claimed that the cause of the damage to the track was not poor workmanship or the use of inferior materials but the construction of the stage and the transport of props in the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo immediately following the oval’s rehabilitation.

The claim is most probably untrue considering that before this year’s repairs, the CCSC had been used during so many Sinulog festivals without any discernible damage to the facility. So why give the contractor the opportunity to use a similar excuse if cracks again appear in the oval after the Sinulog?

On the other hand, repairing it starting next week may be the best option especially for the other contractors who have remained unpaid even if their work had been completed satisfactorily and without question. One contractor has not received a single centavo of the P15 million owed to him by the city until now.

Meanwhile, the contractor who undertook the installation of the two giant lead walls inside the sports complex had to dismantle his work for reasons that are not clear. There are rumors inside the CCSC that he has not been paid, too, again for reasons that are hazy.

These are ordinary businessmen, not the type who engage in multi-million or even billion peso deals. They shelled out good money to complete the work that they have been contracted to, and they are not blessed with deep pockets. Why is the city government making them collateral damage from the oval scandal by refusing to pay what is justly owed then?

And by the way, have the City and the oval contractor agreed on the terms of the repair? Will the latter be obliged to replace only the cracked/cracking portions of the track? If so, will this be not a tacit admission by the City that overall, the work was well done and that the damaged portions were occasioned by the Pasigarbo?

The CCSC was established to promote the health and well-being of ordinary men and women who cannot afford to own a treadmill or enrol in a private gym. Ask Tommy Osmeña. Ask Joy Young. They were the ones who fought for a sports complex in Cebu City.

Are the intended beneficiaries being served adequately? They used to but during the last few years, the CCSC has at one time been converted into a police camp, and has been used generously as venue for political rallies, and religious and cultural events and lately, as a stage for political one-upmanship and hit-and-miss management.

But hope springs eternal. Our day will come. We will make it happen. In May, next year.