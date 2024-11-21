Malilong: Through old and new skies

While we were waiting for our bill, a familiar figure appeared at the door walking towards another table, alone and unassisted, which caught me by surprise. What was Tommy Osmeña doing in Casino Español late in the night? Wasn’t he supposed to be gravely ill, necessitating confinement in the ICU?

In fact, Tommy looked healthy. He has obviously lost weight, which made him look like his old man, but he moved on his own and even gamely posed for pictures with our group. It seems that news of his ill health was greatly exaggerated.

But I am not surprised. After all, this is that kind of season when rumors fly through old and new skies (with apologies to Taylor Swift). And while Tommy and his family would have probably wished that his enemies would not go that low, this being that kind of season the rumor has at least reminded people that he’s still around, current and relevant.

Over the past few weeks, there has been little attention given to Tommy and his candidate for mayor, Nestor Archival. Mike Rama and Raymond Garcia hogged the limelight during that period, although sometimes not for the more politically desirable reasons.

For instance, the viral video of Rama’s city administrator Collin Rosell being handcuffed by the police was not very flattering to both ousted officials because it gave off the impression that they were willing to use force, if necessary to get what they wanted.

You see, both Rama and Rosell are lawyers and are therefore knowledgeable with the legal remedies available to them when their office is, as they claim, usurped. But instead of going to court, Rosell proceeded to physically reclaim his old office risking a violent encounter between Rama’s and Garcia’s respective followers.

What does that speak of their regard for the rule of law?

Garcia has not escaped controversy either. Last I heard, he was accused of nepotism for allegedly hiring his own wife at City Hall, an offense similar to the one that caused Rama’s dismissal. His defenders argue that it was not he but another official who signed the appointment so there is no nepotism. That defense may clear him of culpability but could he have been more circumspect and simply prohibited the employment of his wife by the City Government regardless of who the appointing authority was?

Meanwhile, all has been quiet on the Archival front. Until Tommy’s health became an issue again, nothing much has been said about their tandem in the media. And considering Archival’s reluctance to be involved in a controversy, the situation may not change much in the immediate future. Is it good or is it bad for the tandem?