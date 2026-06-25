Malilong: What if?

The joke goes that when an accountant is asked what one plus one is, the answer is immediate: two. Ask a lawyer the same question, and he will say, after serious reflection and mature deliberation on the facts presented, “I have come to the inevitable conclusion that the answer is two.”

Every now and then, I hear the smug remark that while mathematics is an exact science, law is not. That is true, and we are happy about it, I would tell the cheeky little bugger, because without the ifs, buts, and howevers, we wouldn’t have food on the table. Sometimes, false modesty is the best repartee.

But come to think of it, would we have seen so many constitutionalists — both genuine and self-proclaimed — stepping forward with their considered opinions if the Constitution had been written by an accountant, an engineer, or a mathematician?

Take the now-controversial Article XI, Section 3(6) of the Constitution. It states, in surprising brevity: “No person shall be convicted without the concurrence of two-thirds of all the Members of the Senate.”

While the Constitutional Commission that drafted the Constitution was composed of leaders from a wide range of professions, it is likely that Section 3 was written by a lawyer, or at least underwent review by a committee on style dominated by lawyers.

A professional skilled in mathematics would have simply written: 16 or more senators are needed to convict. There would have been no need to say “two-thirds” because they already knew, from the Constitution they wrote, that there are 24 senators.

Or perhaps they could have approached it from a different perspective: If nine or more senators vote to acquit, then the accused shall be acquitted.

But ask yourself: what would have happened if the same simplicity had been applied throughout the entire text of the Constitution? It would have been boring reading — more like a grocery list. And we wouldn’t have had the amusement that we are currently enjoying.

So let us thank the professionals who struggle with the answer to a simple question because they need serious reflection, mature deliberation, and dispassionate consideration of the immutable facts in order to arrive at the inevitable conclusion.

Better still, pay them well.