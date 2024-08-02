Mall saleslady found dead in Barangay Bulacao, Cebu City

A 27-YEAR-OLD saleslady of a mall in Cebu City was discovered dead inside her rented house in Sitio Laguna, Barangay Bulacao, Cebu City, past 12 noon on Friday, August 2, 2024.

The victim was identified as Charina Relativo, from Barangay Bulasa, Argao, Cebu.

Her hair was burned, which was thought to be done by the offender.

A butane burner was found next to her head.

The victim was holding a towel and was only wearing an underwear, giving the impression that she was going to take a bath.

According to reports, the victim's neighbor heard her screaming past 11 a.m. on Friday, begging someone not to kill her.

Relativo's live-in partner, 33-year-old Jungie Enriquez, who also works with her at a mall in Ayala Center Cebu, said that he departed before the victim did because his shift began at mall opening and the victim's was from midday to 10 p.m.

But when the victim hadn't arrived by 11 a.m., he started to worry as her messenger account was not active.

Enriquez tried to contact the victim using his cellphone but she did not respond, prompting him to ask his friend, who is also a neighbor, to check what happened.

When his friend went to their rented house, he found the victim already dead, nude, and with scorched hair.

Enriquez was compelled to head home as a result.

Enriquez thought the perpetrator was the same one who peeped at the victim every time she bathed.

"Niingon na siya nako nga kung maligo siya naay sigeg pang-lili niya unya tawgon ko niya nga naay nang lili, kung akong tan-awon mohawa dayon," matod ni Enriquez.

(She told me that when she took a bath, someone would peep her; he would call me, but the peeper would disappear as soon as I checked).

According to Police Captain Yves Montejo, the deputy station commander of Inayawan Police Station, they will deepen their investigation into the killing in order to identify the perpetrator.

The victim's body had no visible wounds.

In order to ascertain whether she was raped prior to her death, the police will also do an autopsy on her body.

The authorities are attempting to locate any CCTV cameras that may have recorded the incident. (AYB, TPT)