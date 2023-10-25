Mall Voting for BSKE 2023

MORE than 4,000 registered voters from Barangay Parian, Cebu City and Barangay Pitogo, Consolacion have been assigned to cast their votes at two malls for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023.

Commission on Elections (Comelec) officials said 2,232 registered voters from Parian are assigned to Robinsons Galleria Cebu, while another 2,424 from Pitogo are assigned to SM City Consolacion in northern Cebu.

The two malls are among the 14 malls selected by the Comelec to be the venues where around 300,000 voters will cast their votes on Monday.

For Parian residents, their voting will be held from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the fourth floor of Robinsons Galleria Cebu, which is located on the corner of Gen. Maxilom Ave. Ext. and Sergio Osmeña Jr. Blvd., according to Cebu City South District Election Officer Marchel Sarno.

The Comelec will designate areas in the mall for each of the five clusters: 621, 622, 623, 624 and 625. Each cluster has four precinct groups.

Voters who can cast their votes for barangay candidates at Robinsons Galleria Cebu are those who belong to precincts 0774A, 0774B, 0774C, 0775A, 0775B, 0775C, 0775D, 0776A, 07828, and 0782P1.

SK voters who will vote at the mall are those who belong to precincts SK774A, SK774B, SK774C, SK775A, SK775B, SK775C, SK775D, SK776A, and SK782B.

Precincts 0774A, 0774B, SK774A, SK774B are under Cluster 621; precincts 0774C, 0775A, SK774C, SK775A are under Cluster 622.

Precincts 0775B, 0775C, SK775B and SK775C are grouped under Cluster 623; precincts 0775D, 0776A, SK775D, and SK776A are under Cluster 624, and precincts 07828, 0782P1 and SK782B will be at Cluster 625.

In Pitogo, Comelec-Cebu Province spokesperson Omar Shariff Mamalinta said they already the voters who will vote at SM City Consolacion. They belong to clusters 155, 156, 157, 165, and 166.

The rest of the voters who are not assigned at the two malls will vote in schools.