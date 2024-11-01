Mama downs Camacho twice but not enough to secure win

DESPITE scoring two knockdowns, former world title challenger Jayson Mama still fell short and suffered a controversial loss in Puerto Rico.

Mama lost to hometown hero Juan Carlos Camacho by split decision in their World Boxing Organization (WBO) North American Boxing Organization flyweight title fight on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, at the Coliseo Alcalde Marcelo Trujillo Panisse in Humacao, Puerto Rico.

“I thought we won the fight. The fight was close but with the two knockdowns, it was clear that Jayson Mama won the fight,” Sanman Promotions CEO JC Manangquil, Mama’s promoter, told SunStar Cebu.

The 27-year-old Mama connected with a solid right that caused Camacho to touch the canvass in the third round.

In the ninth round, Mama sent Camacho to the floor again with a solid counter right straight.