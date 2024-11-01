Mama downs Camacho twice but not enough to secure win

DESPITE scoring two knockdowns, former world title challenger Jayson Mama still fell short and suffered a controversial loss in Puerto Rico.
Mama lost to hometown hero Juan Carlos Camacho by split decision in their World Boxing Organization (WBO) North American Boxing Organization flyweight title fight on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, at the Coliseo Alcalde Marcelo Trujillo Panisse in Humacao, Puerto Rico.
“I thought we won the fight. The fight was close but with the two knockdowns, it was clear that Jayson Mama won the fight,” Sanman Promotions CEO JC Manangquil, Mama’s promoter, told SunStar Cebu.
The 27-year-old Mama connected with a solid right that caused Camacho to touch the canvass in the third round.
In the ninth round, Mama sent Camacho to the floor again with a solid counter right straight.
Mama and his corner thought they had the fight in the bag. However, they were surprised by the scores from two of the three judges.
Filipino judge Aquil Tamano comfortably scored it 96-92 for Mama, but judges Francis Jackson and Charlie Ruiz saw the fight the other way, 95-93 and 96-92, respectively, for Camacho.
Mama fell to 20-2 with 10 knockouts.
The 28-year-old Camacho improved to 18-1 with eight knockouts.
According to Manangquil, members of the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) were in attendance because of the WBO Convention in Puerto Rico and will talk to the WBO about the controversial ending of the fight.
“The GAB is in Puerto Rico right now for the convention. They will speak with the WBO tomorrow,” said Manangquil. / EKA