Mama faces former world champ in Mexico

ONE-TIME world title challenger Jayson Mama will be fighting in Mexico against former world champion Angel Ayala in a 10-rounder at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City on May 21, 2026.

The 28-year-old Mama is building his career back up after a string of losses in the biggest fights of his career.

Mama was a surging young prospect who finally earned his world title shot in 2021 against International Boxing Federation (IBF) flyweight champion Sunny Edwards in Dubai. He lost his lone world title bid by unanimous decision.

In 2024, Mama fell short against Juan Carlos Camacho in a World Boxing Organization flyweight title fight by controversial split decision in Puerto Rico. Finally, Mama lost to Ricardo Malajika via a fifth-round stoppage in an International Boxing Organization (IBO) super-flyweight title bout in South Africa last year.

On the other hand, Ayala is coming off a loss in his last fight last year. He defended his IBF flyweight belt against Masamichi Yabuki and lost by a 12th-round technical knockout in Japan. It was his first career defeat.

Ayala won the IBF belt with a sixth-round knockout of Dave Apolinario, Mama’s teammate, in Mexico in 2024.

Ayala is still rated No. 5 by the World Boxing Council (WBC) and No. 13 by the WBO in the flyweight division.

Mama has an impressive slate of 21-3-1 with 10 knockouts, while Ayala is 18-1 with eight knockouts. / EKA