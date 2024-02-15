Mama faces world-rated Sandoval in LA

ONE-TIME world title challenger Jayson Mama looks to return into the world flyweight rankings as he takes on highly-rated Ricardo Sandoval in a 10-rounder on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024 (PH time), at the Commerce Casino in Los Angeles, California.

Mama weighed-in at 112.4 pounds, while Sandoval stepped on the scale at 110.8 pounds.

In 2021, the 26-year-old Mama fought the biggest fight of his career, a world title fight against then International Boxing Federation flyweight titleholder Sunny Edwards.

Mama came into the fight unbeaten. However, he failed to become a world champion after losing to Edwards by unanimous decision in Dubai.

Following his first career loss, Mama returned to action in 2022 and defeated both Ramel Antaran and Crison Omayao.

Last year, Mama had a huge boost to his career after a convincing unanimous decision win over former world title contender Robert Paradero.

If Mama defeats Sandoval, he’ll most likely move up the flyweight ladder.

The 25-year-old Sandoval is ranked No. 5 by the World Boxing Council, No. 7 by the World Boxing Association and No. 15 by the IBF.

Sandoval suffered a career setback in 2022 after losing to David Jimenez by majority decision in Los Angeles. But he bounced back and threw fights in a row last year. He knocked out Jerson Ortiz in the second round, and defeated both Rocco Santomauro and Victor Sandoval by unanimous decision.

Mama is 19-1 with 10 knockouts, while Sandoval is 23-2 with 16 knockouts.