Mama now in Miami ready for WBO NABO title fight

FORMER world title challenger Jayson Mama arrived in Miami, Florida, to wrap up his training camp for a crucial fight in Puerto Rico.

The 27-year-old Mama is slated to face Puerto Rican warrior Juan Carlos Camacho for the vacant World Boxing Organization (WBO) North American Boxing Organization (NABO) flyweight belt on Oct. 31, 2024 (PH time), at the Coliseo Alcalde Marcelo Trujillo Panisse in Humacao.

Mama and his trainer Ronerex Dalut arrived in Miami on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024 (PH time), and will finish their training camp in Florida before flying to Puerto Rico.

Mama is working his way back up the flyweight world rankings after failing in his bid for a world title back in 2021.

Mama, who was highly-ranked back then, earned a title shot against Sunny Edwards for the International Boxing Federation (IBF) flyweight strap in Dubai, UAE. However, he failed to win the belt, losing to Edwards by unanimous decision.

Since then, Mama won four straight fights, including a win over former world title contender Robert Paradero.

Mama is currently ranked No. 12 by the WBO.

On the other hand, the 28-year-old Camacho has been on a blazing trail, winning his last 11 fights after suffering a majority decision loss to Edwin Rodriguez early in his career. He secured a victory over four-time world title contender Carlos Buitrago, marking the biggest win of his career thus far.

Camacho is coming off a unanimous decision win over Josue Morales to win the vacant WBO NABO super-flyweight title. He’s moving down in weight for this fight.

Mama is 20-1 with 10 knockouts, while Camacho is 17-1 with eight knockouts. / EKA