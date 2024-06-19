Mambaling police identify suspect in barangay official’s death

THE Mambaling police have already identified the suspect in the killing of 44-year-old Edward Abayon at noon on Monday, June 17, 2024, in Sitio Micabaja, Barangay Duljo Fatima.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, the deputy city director for administration of the Cebu City Police Office, the Mambaling police station has prepared the documents needed for the filing of the case against the accused.

"They have already identified the suspect and they will be filing a case," according to Rafter.

New Mambaling Police Station chief Major Efren Diaz Jr. revealed that the family of the victim is set to visit his office to provide more information regarding the incident.

Abayon, who worked as Admin Officer 3 of Mambaling Barangay Hall, was eating in a restaurant when shot in the head by a lone gunman, who was wearing long-sleeved, a cap, and a face mask

Several individuals who were also eating lunch saw the incident. (AYB, TPT)