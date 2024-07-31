Mambaling water facility opens after 10-month delay

MORE than 20,000 households and commercial establishments in the downtown area and south district of Cebu City will have an additional water supply with the opening of the desalination plant in Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City, on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

The plant, operated by Pilipinas Water Resources Inc. (PWRI), can supply 10 million liters per day (MLD) or 10,000 cubic meters to the consumers of Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD).

The facility was scheduled to open in September 2023; however, delays in opening were caused by bureaucratic obstacles, such as the late approval of required permits from the Cebu City Government.

The disagreement between MCWD Chairman Jose Daluz III and Mayor Michael Rama, who has been preventively suspended since May 2024, may be the cause of the delays. Due to his displeasure with Daluz’s performance, Rama attempted to remove him from his position as chairman of the MCWD board of directors at least three times, but he was unsuccessful.

In a phone interview on Wednesday, Daluz told SunStar Cebu that the plant will improve the water supply in several barangays, including Mambaling, Duljo-Fatima, Basak San Nicolas, Sawang Calero, Pasil, Ermita, Kalubihan, Carbon, Sto. Niño, San Roque and Tinago.

MCWD, led by Daluz and General Manager Edgar Donoso, together with PWRI officials, inspected the injection point and tested the water pressure from the plant on Wednesday.

Tests

The water quality has passed the tests conducted by MCWD’s Water Quality Laboratory. After disinfection and flushing of the pipelines, the water will be injected into MCWD’s pipeline. An injection point is the specific location where the treated water is introduced into the existing pipeline network.

“Initially, we started with only 10 MLD. Then, in a few months, it will increase to 15 MLD. We are doing it gradually because the problem is that the pipes might burst due to the pressure. Our NRW (non-revenue water) will also increase,” Daluz said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

Daluz said that the MCWD has assigned a team of repairmen who will monitor the plant’s pipeline and respond immediately to reports of leaks.

The facility, through a process called reverse osmosis, converts brackish waters from the sea into fresh and potable water for the MCWD consumer.

The plant, at its full capacity, can provide up to 25 MLD of water to supply MCWD alone.

MCWD signed a contract with PWRI in February 2023 for the procurement of 25,000 cubic meters of desalinated water per day for 25 years. PWRI will deliver 10 MLD of water per day for the first 19 months and 25 MLD or 25,000 cubic meters per day in the succeeding years until the contract expires.

The desalination plant was established on PWRI’s property in Mambaling.

Improvement

Daluz said that the facility will significantly improve the gap between supply and demand for potable water in Metro Cebu.

This is along with PWRI’s first desalination plant in Barangay Opao, Mandaue City, which already supplied MCWD with 10 MLD of water starting in May 2024.

The Opao facility was part of the desalinated bulk water supply contract between MCWD and PWRI, where the water distributor purchased 25 MLD of water per day over 25 years.

Regarding the desalination plant in the town of Cordova, Daluz said that the facility is ready to supply MCWD; however, it is still not operational and awaiting a “favorable opinion” from the Office of the Government Corporate Counsel.

MCWD was to procure 20 MLD of desalinated seawater from the desalination plant established by Vivant Hydrocore Holdings Inc. and Watermatic Philippines in Cordova.

Daluz further said there is an upcoming desalination plant in Barangay Inayawan, Cebu City.

Aside from Cebu City, MCWD’s service areas include the cities of Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu and Talisay, and the municipalities of Consolacion, Liloan, Compostela and Cordova. / EHP