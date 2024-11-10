Man, 21, shot dead after drinking with friends in Cebu City

A 21-YEAR-OLD man was shot dead by an assailant in a minivan at 2:50 a.m. Sunday, November 10, 2024, in front of a fast-food chain on General Maxilom Avenue in Cebu City.

The victim, identified as John Mike Semblante, 21, was a resident of Barangay Tipolo in Mandaue City.

According to his 17-year-old companion, they had been drinking with friends at Uptown Club Mango on General Maxilom Avenue, Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City.

Around 2:45 a.m., they decided to head home, with the victim riding a motorcycle driven by a friend, along with another back rider.

While stopped at a traffic light in front of Jollibee on General Maxilom Avenue, a man suddenly exited a green minivan, drew an unidentified firearm, and shot the victim in his left abdomen. The assailant quickly got back in the minivan and sped away from the scene.

Emergency medical responders from Barangay Kamputhaw arrived and rushed the victim to Cebu City Medical Center, but he was pronounced dead at 3:35 a.m.

Police from Abellana Police Station 2 are currently reviewing closed circuit television (CCTV) footage from the area, including the suspected vehicle's route, to identify the assailant and initiate a manhunt.

Investigators, which include personnel from the Cebu City Forensic Unit, recovered a bullet casing of an unidentified caliber at the crime scene.

The victim’s mother, who visited the mortuary where her son’s body was taken, said her son had no known enemies and was a good person.

She admitted, however, that John Mike had recently been released from prison after being arrested for selling illegal drugs.

She said he had turned his life around and had not returned to his past activities.

The family is calling for justice for his death and urging the police to arrest the suspect as soon as possible so he can be held accountable. (AYB)