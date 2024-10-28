Man, 27, found dead in Talisay City

A 27-YEAR-OLD man was found dead in Purok Kawayan, Barangay Jaclupan, Talisay City, Cebu, at 7:30 a.m. on Monday, October 28, 2024.

The victim was identified as Ramesis Gabutan alias Cocoy, a resident of Purok Avocado in the said barangay.

Gabutan was lying on the ground with gunshot wounds to his chest and side of the body.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Epream Paguyod, the chief of Talisay City Police Station, said an investigation is being conducted to identify those responsible for the crime.

Police received reports that Gabutan was a noted thief in the area and was previously arrested for illegal drugs and illegal gambling.

"Right now, we are establishing kung ano man yung mga motives kung ano ang ginamit sa element sa crime," Paguyod said.

(Right now, we are establishing the motives and determining the elements of the crime).

The victim's mother, Anecita Gabutan, is seeking justice for her son’s death.

She stated that if her son had indeed committed wrongdoings, he should not have been killed and should have simply been sent back to prison.

"Ginoo ko, tabangi ko.. mangayo gyud kog hustisya sa akong anak nganong gipatay. Kon nakasala man, ngano man patyon man, iya lang ta to gipa priso. Ngano’ng way nakahibalo dinhi nga naa man diha daghang friend dire," Anecita said.

(My God, help me… I am pleading for justice for my son. If he did something wrong, why kill him? He should have been imprisoned. Why didn’t anyone know about this when he had many friends here?).

The grieving mother expressed disappointment as none of their neighbors have come forward to testify. (AYB, TPT)