Man, 29, fatally shot over ‘unpaid drug debt’ in Cebu City

A 29-YEAR-OLD man was shot and killed by an unidentified assailant at 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, along F. Jaca Street, Barangay Kinasang-an, Cebu City.

The victim was identified as Jakyl Rosaceña, a resident of Sitio Sto. Niño, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City.

According to the Inayawan Police Station personnel under station commander Major Jiceree Basitao, they immediately responded after receiving a call about the shooting incident.

Responding policemen found the victim lying face down and lifeless, with gunshot wounds to the body.

Witnesses said the victim was walking when a man wearing a black jacket, denim pants, and a black facemask followed him and shot him using a .45 pistol.

"Base sa among investigation naabot sya diri kay naa siyay ka transact sa drugs, unya didto allegedly kining tawhana nagpaduwa (drugs), daku na kunog batal (utang) unya wala maka remit," Basitao said.

(He was there for a drug deal, according to our investigation; the victim reportedly rolled illegal substances and owed a significant amount of money for not remitting (the drug proceeds)).

The Inayawan Police Station has already identified the suspect but refused to reveal who he is pending an ongoing investigation.

This was not the first attempt on the victim's life. He was previously shot in Barangay Mambaling, and his family had advised him to leave the area for his own safety. (AYB)