Man, 54, may face arson after ‘setting house on fire’

A 54-YEAR-OLD man is facing possible arson charges after allegedly setting his own house on fire in the early hours of Sunday, December 28, 2025, causing a blaze that damaged at least 20 houses in Purok 6, Barangay Cubacub, Mandaue City.

Police identified the suspect as alias “Dodong,” single and a resident of Purok 6, Barangay Canduman, Mandaue City.

Authorities clarified that the suspect has not yet been arrested as he is currently confined at Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center for medical treatment.

According to police records, the fire broke out at around 1:20 am and was reported to authorities at 1:35 am.

Personnel from Police Station 6, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP)–Mandaue City, and barangay officials immediately responded to the incident. The fire was declared out at around 2:40 a.m.

Initial investigation revealed that the suspect allegedly poured gasoline inside his residence and deliberately set it on fire.

Police said the suspect voluntarily admitted responsibility for starting the fire and claimed that he intended to harm himself.

Authorities also noted that he was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

The fire quickly spread to nearby houses, resulting in partial and total damage to 20 residential structures. The Bureau of Fire Protection estimated the total damage at around P250,000.

Barangay Captain Alex Borbajo of Purok 6, Barangay Cubacub, said the suspect had previously shown signs of suicidal behavior prior to the incident.

“Based on our investigation, the suspect had already attempted to take his own life before the fire,” Borbajo said.

“He first tried to kill himself using a tie wire, but it did not work.”

Borbajo said the suspect later purchased gasoline from a nearby seller who was reportedly selling it by the bottle.

“He bought three bottles of gasoline. He paid for only one and asked to borrow the other two,” Borbajo said.

“He allegedly told the seller that he was begging for it because he was already planning to kill himself.”

According to Borbajo, the suspect then poured gasoline on himself and inside his house before igniting it with a lighter.

“The fire first caught on a bedsheet, and from there it spread rapidly to nearby houses,” Borbajo said.

“Many homes were affected.”

The barangay captain said the suspect admitted during police questioning that emotional distress pushed him to commit the act.

He allegedly claimed that he had been deeply in love with a woman for a long time but was repeatedly rejected, which may have affected his mental state.

Borbajo added that the woman’s children also reported that the suspect had persistently courted their mother.

Despite allegedly giving money and food to the family, the woman continued to refuse his advances.

Authorities confirmed that the suspect sustained second-degree burns on his arms and ankles.

He was initially brought to a district hospital before being transferred to Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center for further treatment.

“We received information that he is currently confined at Vicente Sotto,” Borbajo said.

“Once he is medically cleared, he may be transferred to the detention cell of Police Station 6.”

Following the incident, barangay officials prepared evacuation measures for affected residents.

Borbajo said he immediately instructed barangay staff to temporarily house displaced families at a nearby national high school.

“However, the residents declined and chose to stay with their relatives instead,” he said.

One affected individual was taken in by a church, while other residents remained within their community.

Authorities said further investigation is ongoing as they prepare the appropriate charges once the suspect recovers. (ABC)