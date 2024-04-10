Man accused of raping 12-year-old girl nabbed in Consolacion town

THE top 3 most wanted person in Cebu has been arrested by the police for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl.

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Mandaue City Field Unit led by Police Caption Nigel Sanoy carried out the operation as part of its “Oplan Pagtugis” or the campaign against wanted persons, at around 2:24 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, which resulted in the arrest of 32-year-old Troy, whose real name is withheld to protect the victim’s privacy, in Barangay Pulpogan, Consolacion town.

The CIDG Mandaue City Field Unit received information that the suspect was spotted in the area.

Judge Maria Dee Seares of Mandaue City's Regional Trial Court Branch 6 issued the warrant on April 4, 2024 for the suspect’s arrest.

Sanoy said the victim and the suspect became friends in the social media before the former made the decision to leave their house and move in with Troy.

However, the suspect is said to have abused the girl sexually.

The girl's parents filed a statutory rape complaint against Troy as a result. (AYB, TPT)