Man accused of raping live-in partner’s niece dies after fight with cops in Argao, Cebu

A 33-YEAR-OLD man who was charged with raping his live-in partner's niece passed away after being shot by police for reportedly trying to attack the officers and resisting arrest.

The operatives of Argao Police Station led by station commander Major Janus Giangan conducted a hot pursuit operation after the victim's mother reported that her daughter had been sexually assaulted by her uncle-in-law on multiple occasions.

During the operation, the police officers reportedly asked the culprit to surrender, but he refused and instead pulled out a butcher knife and tried to stab them but missed.

The police shot the offender in return, killing him.

Around six in the morning, the mother and the victim, who is twenty-one years old, went to the police station. on Tuesday, July 30, 2023, to report the event following her revelation that the perpetrator had sexually assaulted her sometime before four in the morning.

It was found during the police investigation that the victim had been sexually molested since she was 14 years old. (DVG, TPT)