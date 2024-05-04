Man accused of raping stepdaughter surrenders

A 36-YEAR-OLD man accused of raping his stepdaughter turned himself in at the Dalaguete Police Station past midnight on Friday, May 3, 2024.

The suspect was identified as Ryan Tayabas Cabungcal, a resident of Carcar City in southern Cebu.

Judge Ernesto Engracia Narido of Regional Trial Court branch 11, Carcar City, issued an arrest warrant against Cabungcal on October 5, 2023, for two counts of rape.

In an interview with SunStar Cebu, the suspect said that after learning from his relatives that two people were searching for him during his mother's wake in Carcar City last week, he made the decision to turn himself in in Dalaguete, where his sibling resides.

He did not, however, admit to raping the now-17-year-old daughter of his live-in spouse.

He claimed the girl had made up stories to get even with him for always berating for hanging out with friends back in 2022 and 2023, citing an instance in which his brother-in-law saw her alone on a poorly lit bridge along the diversion road going to Barili town.

After being informed by his brother-in-law, he went to get the girl, but the former accused him of raping her.

For one of Cabungcal's charges, a P200,000 bail is required; no bail is advised for the other. (DVG, TPT)