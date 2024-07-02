Man accused of stealing cop’s e-bike surrenders through radio station manager

A MAN who feared for his life after being accused of stealing a police officer's e-bike in the City of Naga, Cebu sought the assistance of lawyer Ruphil Fernandez Bañoc, the station manager of dyHP RMN Cebu, before he surrendered to the authorities.

The suspect was identified as Mario Canonigo, a resident of Sitio Happy Valley, Barangay West Población, City of Naga, who is of legal age.

Bañoc then turned Canonigo over to the Naga City Police Station.

Canonigo claimed that on June 26, police officers were looking for him in his residence after arresting his cousin Joshua, two of his neighbors, Ronald and Dandan, for allegedly stealing an e-bike.

The arrestees reportedly named him as the person who sold the bike in Barangay Duljo-Fatima, Cebu City.

Canonigo denied the accusation made against him, claiming that he had even warned the three not to steal the e-bike to avoid being taken into custody.

He, however, admitted that he served nine years in prison after being convicted of robbery and was released on probation in 2023.

Canonigo became concerned for his safety after hearing that the three who had been arrested earlier had been mauled.

He expressed confidence that if he gave himself over to his idol, Bañoc, nothing bad would happen to him.

"Gusto nako nga makahibalo ang mga police sa Naga nga ni boluntaryo ko nga mi surrender diri sa dyHP pinaagi kang Atty. Ruphil Bañoc. Akong hangyo sa akung pag surrender walay dautang mahitabo sa akung lawas sir," matod ni Canonigo.

(I would like to let the Naga police know that I willingly turned myself in to dyHP via Atty. Bañoc Ruphil. I pleaded that when I turned myself in, my body wouldn't be hurt).

The Naga police assured Bañoc that Canonigo would not be harmed and would get a medical checkup to confirm that his body is in excellent shape before sending him to jail. (AYB, TPT)