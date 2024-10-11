Man allegedly mauled by two persons who mistook him as thief, instead blames Mambaling cops

A MAN from Consolacion town in northern Cebu has accused the Mambaling police of mauling him and throwing him into the sea around 9 p.m. on Thursday, October 10, 2024, at the South Road Properties (SRP).

The 35-year-old victim, known as alias Rey, claimed that he was picked up by policemen in a green patrol car and taken to the SRP, where he was beaten and thrown into the sea.

The Mambaling police who responded to the scene found him with bruises on the body at a U-turn slot on the bridge connecting Talisay City and Cebu City around 3 a.m. on Friday, October 4, and immediately brought him to the Cebu City Medical Center.

The Mambaling police strongly denied the allegations against them.

Police Lieutenant Lyndon Mondragon, the deputy station commander of the Mambaling Police Station, stated that there is no truth to Rey’s claims.

"Upon initial investigation, we found out that the police were not the ones who beat him. He was actually beaten by two individuals who mistook him for a thief, so we are still investigating the identities of these individuals," said Mondragon.

During investigation, Rey’s statements were inconsistent.

At first, he claimed he was picked up by a mobile patrol, but later said he was riding a public utility jeepney (PUJ) on his way to the SRP.

He also revealed that he went to Tabada, Mambaling to visit a friend, but failed to identify the latter when asked to do so.

A background check conducted by the Mambaling Police indicated that alias Rey had been arrested before for engaging in illegal gambling.

He is also regarded as a thief and burglar, even though no official complaints have been made against him. (AYB, TPT)