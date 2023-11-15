Man and his parents nabbed for shabu in Cebu City barangay

A 25-YEAR-OLD man and his parents were arrested in a buy-bust in General Gines Street, Barangay Suba, Cebu City, at 9:35 p.m. on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

The operatives of Sawang Calero Police Station carried out the anti-illegal drug operation that resulted in the arrest of Froilan Laborte Alba, 25, the target of the operation, and his parents, Luisito Librea Alba, 51, and Geralyn Laborte Alba, 44, both of whom resided in Barangay Suba.

Seized from them were 15.3 grams of suspected shabu with a standard drug price of P104,040.

According to Police Major Francis Renz Talosig, chief of the Swang Calero Police Station, the family had been involved in the illegal drug trade for quite some time.

He said that a man going by the nickname Edcel was Froilan’s drug supplier.

According to Talosig, Froilan called his parents right away to ask them to bring more drugs so that the prescribed quantity could be met following their negotiation.

The suspects were handcuffed when they were about to give the drugs to the police poseur-buyer.