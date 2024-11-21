Man applying for police clearance ends up in jail

A 32-YEAR-OLD man who applied for a national police clearance ended up detained at the Mabolo Police Station last Tuesday, November 19, 2024, after authorities discovered he had an “alias warrant for a case of robbery with force upon things.”

The suspect was identified as David Caranzo, a native of Madridejos, Bantayan Island, Cebu, and currently residing in Barangay Apas, Cebu City.

The warrant was issued by Executive Judge Antonio Marigomen of Regional Trial Court Branch 61 in Dakit, Bogo City, on August 22, 2013 against Caranzo and his two co-accused.

A bail of P24,000 has been granted by the court for each of them.

Caranzo reportedly did not expect that the case was still active in the Philippine National Police’s computer records as it happened long ago on Bantayan Island. (AYB)