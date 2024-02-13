Man arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot motorbike dealer collectors

THE members of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Cebu City Field Unit arrested a man who was accused of threatening to shoot the collectors of a motorcycle dealer.

The suspect was identified as Felix Charles Aliño Ramos, 39, a resident of Sitio Mahayahay, Barangay Calamba, Cebu City.

The CIDG operatives led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Randy Korret were able to successfully serve the search warrant issued by the court against Ramos in his home on Tuesday morning, February 13, 2024, which resulted in the seizure of .45 pistol with bullets.

The police also confiscated a pack of suspected shabu and drug paraphernalia from Ramos’ possession.

The CIDG applied for a search warrant after receiving a complaint that the suspect threatened to shoot motorcycle dealer collectors who were demanding payment for a motorcycle that he had acquired on an installment basis.

It is said that the collectors were scared to return to the area for fear that the suspect would make true his threat.

The authorities also discovered that the city's police stations, particularly Sawang Calero Police Station 6, had identified the suspect as a high-value individual. (AYB, TPT)