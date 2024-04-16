Man arrested for hacking brother-in-law over argument involving internet

A 48-YEAR-OLD man landed in jail after he hacked his brother-in-law during their argument around 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Purok 7, Barangay Bacay, Toledo City, midwest Cebu.

Police identified the victim as Raul Fabroa Segarra, 40, and the suspect as Ramil Plato, 48, his brother-in-law.

According to Senior Master Sergeant Ramonito Canasa, investigator of Toledo City Police Station, that prior to the incident, the suspect expressed disapproval after learning that his wife sold their wifi or internet connection to her brother Plato, whom he disliked so much.

Because of this, Segarra went to Plato’s house and confronted the victim.

"Unsa diay problema nimo sa wifi bro! Mitubag ang suspek dugay nakong naglagot nimo tagod-taguron niya tika," Canasa said as stated by the victim.

(What’s your problem with the wifi bro? The suspect replied “I have been angry with you for a long time, and I want to chop you”).

Plato went around to get a spear as a result, but the suspect followed him and hacked him in the back, close to his left armpit.

Even though he was wounded, the victim managed to strike the suspect with a spear in the chest, but the weapon’s lack of sharpness prevented it from piercing through.

Then the suspect hacked him once more, but this time he managed to escape and ask form help from his relatives.

The suspect, however, was arrested by the police during a follow-up operation.

He will be facing a charge for frustrated homicide. (GPL, TPT)