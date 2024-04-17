Man arrested for stealing cop’s cell phone

A PERSON was arrested during a hot pursuit operation after stealing the cell phone of a policeman assigned at the City Mobile Force Company of the Cebu City Police Office.

The suspect was identified as Arnel Perales Pacaña, 36, from Barangay Lorega San Miguel, Cebu City.

Pacaña was recognized as the culprit after reviewing the CCTV recordings in the vicinity.

According to the video, the suspect stole the police officer's P26,000 smartphone, which he had left in his parked motorcycle on Ramos Street.

The police then carried out a hot pursuit operation and arrested the suspect around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 16, near a lodging house in Colon Street.

The victim, however, was able to recover his cell phone.

The suspect will face robbery charges. (AYB, TPT)