Man arrested for stealing pickleball paddles in Cebu City

A 29-YEAR-OLD man was arrested after he reportedly stole pickleball paddles from a sports store in Cebu Business Park at around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, May 25, 2026.

The suspect, identified as alias Vic, a resident of Barangay Basak San Nicolas, was brought to the Mabolo Police Station.

Based on police investigation, the suspect was inside a sports store looking at pickleball paddles when, while the staff was not watching, he took two paddles and placed them inside his backpack before walking out of the store.

However, a mall security guard noticed him carrying the items and confronted him. It was later confirmed that the paddles had not been paid for, with a total value of P5,180. (AYB)